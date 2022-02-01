Bamco Inc. NY Makes New Investment in Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY)

Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,336,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,781,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Holley during the second quarter valued at about $7,547,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Holley during the second quarter valued at about $660,000. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Holley during the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Holley during the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Holley during the third quarter valued at about $1,035,000. 28.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HLLY shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

NYSE:HLLY opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Holley Inc has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $13.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.44.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $159.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.44 million. Equities analysts predict that Holley Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Holley

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

