Bamco Inc. NY Raises Stock Holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 8.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 651,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,895 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $40,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,236,000 after acquiring an additional 48,471 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 24.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,477.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 61,720 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 168,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,057,000 after buying an additional 21,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director Janet Risi Field purchased 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.71 per share, with a total value of $499,865.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 9,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $648,471.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,845,039. 16.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MEG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.06.

Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $45.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.56 and a twelve month high of $80.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.65.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $132.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Montrose Environmental Group Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

