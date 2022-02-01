Bamco Inc. NY Raises Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 131.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 464,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 263,489 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Lennar were worth $43,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LEN opened at $96.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $77.86 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.16.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.50%.

Several analysts recently commented on LEN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut shares of Lennar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.53.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

