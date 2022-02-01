Bamco Inc. NY Reduces Stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 11.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,345,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,350 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $33,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 18.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,461,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,159,000 after acquiring an additional 685,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,069,000 after buying an additional 1,024,842 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,653,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,771,000 after buying an additional 585,218 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,597,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,587,000 after buying an additional 71,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PING opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.03. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $76.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.24 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $2,537,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $320,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PING. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ping Identity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

