Bamco Inc. NY Sells 485 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 249,806 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $48,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 84,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRC opened at $173.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.17 and its 200 day moving average is $202.11. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $144.96 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

FRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.14.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

