Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Banc of California in a report released on Sunday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Banc of California’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BANC. Raymond James raised their price target on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banc of California has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.61.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.21). Banc of California had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,061,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,695,000 after buying an additional 84,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,617,000 after buying an additional 326,857 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 6,012.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,356,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,573,000 after buying an additional 2,318,003 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Banc of California by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,836,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,213,000 after purchasing an additional 21,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Banc of California by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,181,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 5,015 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $98,795.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

