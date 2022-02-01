Banco Santander (Brasil) (BSBR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Shares of BSBR stock opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a $0.0118 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 134,561 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 22,140 shares in the last quarter. 14.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BSBR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

