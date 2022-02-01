Banco Santander (Brasil) (BSBR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.
Shares of BSBR stock opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.00.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a $0.0118 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is 26.83%.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BSBR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th.
Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile
Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.
