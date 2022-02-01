Bank of America Upgrades Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) to “Neutral”

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $141.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $171.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MRTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.18.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $119.30 on Tuesday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $214.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.77 and a 200-day moving average of $152.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.87) by $1.32. The business had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 528.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.96) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total value of $171,203.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $6,287,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,180 shares of company stock worth $8,305,607. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 42,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $38,899,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $3,881,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

