Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 2,960 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,303,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,301,883,000 after buying an additional 571,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,968,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,895,000 after buying an additional 510,427 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 40.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,906,000 after buying an additional 2,316,929 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,309,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,051,000 after buying an additional 215,396 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,503,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,191,000 after buying an additional 244,653 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CF stock opened at $68.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.88 and a 52 week high of $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.39 and a 200-day moving average of $57.69.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 35,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $2,205,718.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $131,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,210 shares of company stock worth $11,089,034. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CF. UBS Group upped their price objective on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.81.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

