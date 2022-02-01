Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 1.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 2.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 7.0% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $295.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.29. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.27 and a 1-year high of $379.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $320.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.86.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total transaction of $1,319,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,750 shares of company stock worth $6,757,718 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

