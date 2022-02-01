Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 272,817 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 201,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after buying an additional 37,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 12,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

L opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $61.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. Loews had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.08%.

In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $25,102.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $505,657.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,584 shares of company stock worth $836,032 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.