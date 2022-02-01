Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 33.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,542,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,140 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,128,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,600,000 after acquiring an additional 163,454 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,561,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,363,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,172,000 after purchasing an additional 681,218 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Discovery by 5,053.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,510,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.34. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average of $25.46.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.