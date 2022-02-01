Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 58.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,900 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THG. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,111,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,106,000 after purchasing an additional 160,807 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,604,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,680,000 after purchasing an additional 138,641 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,841,000 after purchasing an additional 104,453 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 11.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 638,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,592,000 after purchasing an additional 65,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,930,000 after purchasing an additional 65,148 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $137.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.09 and a 52-week high of $143.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.60 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.