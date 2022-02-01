Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 4,608 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 95.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNPR opened at $34.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $36.03.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 177.78%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNPR. Citigroup increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America raised Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.21.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $173,815.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,817. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

