Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 25,000 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,591,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,063,000 after purchasing an additional 247,403 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,410,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,010,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,432,000 after buying an additional 87,653 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,491,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,331,000 after buying an additional 27,213 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,131,000 after acquiring an additional 193,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $1,512,664.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $100,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,194 shares of company stock worth $4,062,394 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

WH opened at $83.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $91.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

