Banner Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNNRU) Short Interest Update

Banner Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNNRU) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BNNRU stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Banner Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $14,761,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Banner Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,760,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Banner Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,761,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Banner Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,828,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Banner Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,213,000.

