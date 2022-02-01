Barclays Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a £115 Price Target

Barclays set a £115 ($154.61) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AZN has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($93.44) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,500 ($127.72) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a £105 ($141.17) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,100 ($122.34) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a £100 ($134.44) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,713.08 ($130.59).

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 8,522 ($114.57) on Monday. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 6,736 ($90.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 9,523 ($128.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £132.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8,489.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8,584.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

