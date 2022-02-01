Barclays Lowers AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target to $28.00

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.48.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $182.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.52, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of T. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

