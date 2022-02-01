Barclays PLC Acquires 9,632 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of Xencor worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 718.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $134,175.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Xencor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Xencor in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Xencor in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -343.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.63. Xencor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Xencor Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

