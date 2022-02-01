Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,018 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 782.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 68,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter.

IBUY stock opened at $75.29 on Tuesday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $141.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.45.

