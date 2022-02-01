Barclays PLC Buys 20,862 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 237.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,862 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,403,000 after acquiring an additional 61,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 160.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,528,000 after acquiring an additional 226,835 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 131,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 56,428 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after buying an additional 19,067 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.24. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $54.35 and a 12-month high of $65.43.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

