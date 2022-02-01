Barclays PLC Has $1.95 Million Position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 821.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,753 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,202,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,558,000 after acquiring an additional 164,232 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 38.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,091,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,883,000 after acquiring an additional 857,505 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 49.1% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,797,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,828,000 after acquiring an additional 921,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 24.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,749,000 after purchasing an additional 520,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 34.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,663,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,682,000 after purchasing an additional 425,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.85. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $49.10.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 735.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 2,299 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $91,546.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Juan C. Jaen sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $34,444.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,518 shares of company stock worth $1,830,516 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

See Also: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.