Barclays PLC Purchases 18,204 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 80.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,204 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ichor were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ichor by 424.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Ichor by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Ichor by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ichor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,166,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,966,000 after purchasing an additional 37,274 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $42.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.04. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $35.89 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 2.14.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $262.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.00 million. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ichor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $594,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $413,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,131,720. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

