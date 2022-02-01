Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USNA. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $95.58 on Tuesday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $107.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.05.

A number of research firms have commented on USNA. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 1,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $127,227.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total value of $37,116.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,360 shares of company stock valued at $953,060 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA).

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.