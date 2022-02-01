Barclays PLC Sells 37,888 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 61.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,888 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,531,426 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,084.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,610,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306,128 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 72.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,438,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,039 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,779,000 after purchasing an additional 636,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,784,000 after purchasing an additional 435,324 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD opened at $78.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.65. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $63.42 and a twelve month high of $82.47.

