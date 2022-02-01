Barclays PLC Sells 37,888 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,888 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD opened at $78.62 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.42 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.65.

