Barclays Trims Ascential (LON:ASCL) Target Price to GBX 450

Ascential (LON:ASCL) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 490 ($6.59) to GBX 450 ($6.05) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASCL. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.92) price target on shares of Ascential in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 445 ($5.98).

LON ASCL opened at GBX 351.60 ($4.73) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 401.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 412.87. Ascential has a 12 month low of GBX 322.20 ($4.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 456.80 ($6.14). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 9.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

