Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.44

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$24.44 and traded as low as C$23.70. Barrick Gold shares last traded at C$24.33, with a volume of 4,250,331 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABX. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, October 15th. dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.92.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Co. will post 1.3999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.68%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill purchased 60,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$25.95 per share, with a total value of C$1,557,467.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,414,241.50.

About Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

