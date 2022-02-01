Barrington Research Comments on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $596.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.88.

In other news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $203,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

