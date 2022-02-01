Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.30%.

NASDAQ BSET traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,048. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.60. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $174.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 58.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 36,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 50.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 10.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 147.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 16.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

