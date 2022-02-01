Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 35.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Baxter International by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 847,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,151,000 after purchasing an additional 33,544 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 5,070.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 157,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,683,000 after purchasing an additional 154,640 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in Baxter International by 233.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 2,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,179,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $656,037,000 after purchasing an additional 450,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Baxter International by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 345,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,793,000 after purchasing an additional 80,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.83.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $85.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.41 and a 200 day moving average of $80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.37. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $88.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 46.86%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

