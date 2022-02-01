Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.92

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.92 and last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 922926 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.47.

The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Baytex Energy had a net margin of 83.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $388.17 million during the quarter.

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

