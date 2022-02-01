Bell Investment Advisors Inc Invests $43,000 in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 283.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 67,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $90.19 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $66.13 and a 12-month high of $92.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.92.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

