Bell Investment Advisors Inc Invests $57,000 in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $155.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.76 and its 200 day moving average is $156.24. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.43. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.70 and a 52 week high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.38.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

