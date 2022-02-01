Bell Investment Advisors Inc Makes New $120,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.49 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.