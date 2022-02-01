Bell Investment Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 692.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $32.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.79 and a 52-week high of $43.71.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.88%.

GFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

