Bell Investment Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 378 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 378 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,301,618 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $201,087,000 after purchasing an additional 45,576 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,162 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,376 shares of company stock worth $20,592,317 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $148.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $234.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.31. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.32.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.