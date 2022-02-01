Bell Investment Advisors Inc Takes $46,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Moderna by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,997,000 after buying an additional 112,251 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,224,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,563,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Moderna by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.00.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $3,013,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 374,000 shares of company stock valued at $96,510,230. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRNA opened at $169.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $68.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.38. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.34 and a 12-month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

