Bellway (LON:BWY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 3,600 ($48.40) price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,200 ($56.47) to GBX 4,360 ($58.62) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,180 ($56.20) to GBX 4,230 ($56.87) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,160 ($55.93) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,351 ($45.05) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($52.70) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,936.92 ($52.93).
LON:BWY opened at GBX 2,837 ($38.14) on Friday. Bellway has a 1-year low of GBX 2,706 ($36.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,756 ($50.50). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,148.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,259.83. The firm has a market cap of £3.50 billion and a PE ratio of 8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
About Bellway
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.
