Bellway (LON:BWY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 3,600 ($48.40) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,200 ($56.47) to GBX 4,360 ($58.62) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,180 ($56.20) to GBX 4,230 ($56.87) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,160 ($55.93) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,351 ($45.05) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($52.70) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,936.92 ($52.93).

Get Bellway alerts:

LON:BWY opened at GBX 2,837 ($38.14) on Friday. Bellway has a 1-year low of GBX 2,706 ($36.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,756 ($50.50). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,148.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,259.83. The firm has a market cap of £3.50 billion and a PE ratio of 8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

In related news, insider Jason Honeyman purchased 3,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,161 ($42.50) per share, with a total value of £106,620.53 ($143,345.70).

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.