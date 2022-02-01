Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Short Interest Update

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a growth of 121.4% from the December 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Steven Michael Oliveira acquired 10,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,081.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Benitec Biopharma by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Benitec Biopharma by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 22,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. 18.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Benitec Biopharma stock opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.23 and a current ratio of 10.23. Benitec Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. Benitec Biopharma had a negative net margin of 23,528.81% and a negative return on equity of 106.22%.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

