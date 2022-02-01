BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) Shares Down 3.7%

BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) was down 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.10 and last traded at $39.50. Approximately 1,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,846% from the average daily volume of 93 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.39.

BEO Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BEOB)

BEO Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial and consumer financing, and banking and mortgage lending services. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Heppner, OR.

