Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $78.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

BERY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.00.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $67.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,035,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 85.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.