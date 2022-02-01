B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in B&G Foods were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in B&G Foods by 75.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the third quarter worth about $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in B&G Foods by 64.7% during the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BGS opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.34. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $38.10.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $514.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.36 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BGS. Piper Sandler cut shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

