Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Short Interest Down 25.7% in January

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,290,000 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the December 31st total of 11,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 23.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Bit Digital stock opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. Bit Digital has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $30.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $485,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 207,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 68,039 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $2,961,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 18,251 shares during the period. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

