Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Reaches $0.0027 on Top Exchanges

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $104,008.80 and $4.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,709.34 or 1.00121444 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00074114 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.63 or 0.00252523 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00163072 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.74 or 0.00327804 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00014165 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007267 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 38,431,153 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

