Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Gap Up to $3.66

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.66, but opened at $3.79. Bitfarms shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 27,669 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on BITF. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bitfarms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $734.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.00.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $44.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. Bitfarms had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 5.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Bitfarms Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BITF. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Bitfarms by 94.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000.

About Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.