BitTorrent Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $229,737.00 (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTTOLD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. BitTorrent has a market cap of $2.23 billion and $229,737.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00133717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00009557 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006058 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004161 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000853 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002313 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004035 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.