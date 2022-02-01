BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,774,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,146,767 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $17,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 76.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 316,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 136,687 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 15.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 176,236 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 724,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 3.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 196,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 17.2% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,167,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 171,562 shares during the period. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BB opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.27. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $20.17.

In other news, CEO John S. Chen sold 2,222,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $24,762,482.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Billy Ho sold 4,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $39,501.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,241,955 shares of company stock worth $24,929,879. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

