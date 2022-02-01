BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BL. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on BlackLine from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BL traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,845. BlackLine has a one year low of $81.54 and a one year high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -55.93 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.94.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $529,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 11,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,526,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,885 shares of company stock worth $15,530,138 over the last three months. 10.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 2,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

