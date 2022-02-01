BlackRock Inc. Acquires 64,222 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,421,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $142,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

NYSE:PAG opened at $101.63 on Tuesday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.06 and a 1-year high of $114.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley cut Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.20.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.